Park cameras weren’t working night of deadly Midtown stabbing, friends say

Caption Katherine Janness and her 3-year-old dog, Bowie. Credit: GoFundMe Credit: GoFundMe

While there have been numerous violent incidents in and around Piedmont Park over the years, investigators believe Janness’ fatal stabbing was the first homicide to occur inside the park in more than a decade. As of Friday afternoon, Atlanta police had released few details about the murder investigation that has left city residents and parkgoers on edge.

Piedmont Park is equipped with surveillance cameras that are operated by the police department, park officials said Friday. But so far, authorities have not released photos of any suspects or said whether any persons of interest have been identified in the case. The grisly scene, described by police as “gruesome,” is believed to be the first homicide in the park since the May 2009 death of 43-year-old Patrick Boland.

Boland was stabbed in the chest during an early morning attack near the park’s lake, investigators said at the time. While the homicide was initially believed to be the result of a robbery, investigators later said they thought the man may have been “cruising” for sex when he was killed.

The man’s murder was the first to occur inside Piedmont Park in 20 years. More than 12 years later, his homicide remains unsolved, the department confirmed Friday.

As they did then, Atlanta police have stepped up patrols in and around Piedmont following Janness’ death in an attempt to assuage residents’ fears and reassure them that the park is safe. The department increased officers’ presence in the area this week and added mounted patrols along the popular trails.

Caption Atlanta police Officer Miguel A. Lugo stands watch in Piedmont Park early Thursday morning. Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

In 2010, a new surveillance system was installed at the park to help police monitor criminal activity, the AJC reported at the time. Those city-operated cameras are monitored at the department’s video integration center, along with private security cameras that have been registered with the department, APD spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

Investigators declined to say exactly how many cameras are set up in the park or where they are located, calling that information “sensitive operational data.”

Courtney Bugler, the Piedmont Park Conservancy’s chief development and marketing officer, said the park’s cameras were discussed Friday during a meeting with city officials. Police have not said if any of the cameras were malfunctioning the night Janness was killed.

“We discussed these questions today with the City of Atlanta and know they are looking at these public safety infrastructure issues,” Bugler said in response to an email about the park’s surveillance system.

The FBI is assisting the Atlanta Police Department in finding the person responsible for Janness’ death, and a reward of up to $10,000 has been offered in the case. But investigators offered no new details Friday, except to say it is a priority.

Caption Katherine Janness (left) was found dead early Wednesday at Piedmont Park. Her longtime girlfriend, Emma Clark, used a tracking device to find Janness when she didn't answer her phone. Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

”Our homicide investigators are among the best in the business,” Sgt. John Chafee said in an emailed statement. “They take each of their cases very seriously, spending countless hours working to identify and apprehend those responsible. This case is extremely important to us all and our investigators continue working tirelessly to identify anyone involved.”

Despite there not being additional cameras in the area, the Clark family is hopeful other clues will help investigators find Janness’ killer.

“We are in the day and age where you have to be a complete idiot to commit a crime. Any crime,” Johnson said.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward, and tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Funeral arrangements were pending for Janness, who had planned to travel this week to visit her mother in Michigan. A GoFundMe page created to assist the family had raised nearly $49,000 by late Friday afternoon.