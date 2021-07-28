BREAKING: Woman stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park in Midtown

One entrance to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will remain closed to the public Wednesday morning while police investigate a deadly overnight stabbing, Channel 2 Action News reported.
A woman was found with multiple stab wounds inside the Midtown park about 1 a.m., according to the news station. Officers at the scene said the victim appeared to be in her early 40s.
Investigators are still collecting evidence about 100 yards inside the entrance at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, according to Channel 2. That entrance is closed while authorities are on the scene.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
