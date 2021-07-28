ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Woman stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park in Midtown

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News the woman was found dead inside Piedmont Park about 1 a.m.
Caption
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News the woman was found dead inside Piedmont Park about 1 a.m.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 42 minutes ago

One entrance to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will remain closed to the public Wednesday morning while police investigate a deadly overnight stabbing, Channel 2 Action News reported.

A woman was found with multiple stab wounds inside the Midtown park about 1 a.m., according to the news station. Officers at the scene said the victim appeared to be in her early 40s.

Investigators are still collecting evidence about 100 yards inside the entrance at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, according to Channel 2. That entrance is closed while authorities are on the scene.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Mixed emotions to spa shooter’s Cherokee plea deal as Fulton awaits...
2
‘Swift justice’: Spa shooter gets 4 consecutive life sentences in...
3
1 killed, 1 injured in shootout in Gwinnett Kroger parking lot
4
Plea deal expected Tuesday in Cherokee spa killings
5
Woman charged with murder in SW Atlanta apartment shooting
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top