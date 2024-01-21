Firefighters tackle Cobb house fire amid bitter cold, hazardous conditions

Firefighters braved freezing and hazardous conditions early Sunday as they battled a fire that ultimately engulfed a family home in Cobb County, officials said.
Crews were called that morning to the home on Dawson Drive near Sandy Springs after an occupant was awakened by an alarm and discovered smoke and high heat coming from the garage.
Soon after, firefighters arrived and saw heavy flames coming from the garage side and front of the residence. But the operation proved to be difficult amid temperatures that reached the single digits with the wind chill.
As crews worked to extinguish the blaze, officials said the water they used quickly froze and was “making moving around the structure hazardous.”
“The Cobb Department of Transportation is enroute to spread sand across the roadway near the home where ice is also accumulating,” officials said.
Crews arrived on the scene of the 100 block of Dawson Drive to find heavy fire coming from the garage side and front of...Posted by Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services on Sunday, January 21, 2024
While there were on injuries to people, a family dog failed to escape the blaze and died, according to authorities.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author