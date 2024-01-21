Firefighters tackle Cobb house fire amid bitter cold, hazardous conditions

Firefighters braved freezing and hazardous conditions early Sunday as they battled a fire that ultimately engulfed a family home in Cobb County, officials said.

Crews were called that morning to the home on Dawson Drive near Sandy Springs after an occupant was awakened by an alarm and discovered smoke and high heat coming from the garage.

Soon after, firefighters arrived and saw heavy flames coming from the garage side and front of the residence. But the operation proved to be difficult amid temperatures that reached the single digits with the wind chill.