Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush

Credit: Cherokee County Fire

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a Chick-fil-A in Canton during Friday’s lunch rush, authorities said.

Cherokee County fire units were dispatched around 11:55 a.m. to the routinely busy fast-food restaurant at 2048 Cumming Highway after receiving reports of smoke in the building and flames on the roof. When they arrived, they searched for any remaining customers and staff while attempting to locate the source of the fire, officials said.

Chick-fil-A employees then pointed them to an HVAC unit on the roof, where officials believe the fire started.

“The fire was contained to a rooftop HVAC unit,” Cherokee fire spokesman Lt. Michael Sims said. “Firefighters cut the power off to the unit and ensured that there was no fire extension into the building.”

After crews put out the blaze, the scene was left in the hands of Chick-fil-A management, Sims said. No injuries were reported from the smoke, he added.

As of 1:45 p.m., the restaurant remained closed to customers, though employees said it would reopen later Friday.

“As soon as we get some fresh chicken down we will be serving it,” an employee said.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

