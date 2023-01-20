Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush

Cherokee County fire units were dispatched around 11:55 a.m. to the routinely busy fast-food restaurant at 2048 Cumming Highway after receiving reports of smoke in the building and flames on the roof. When they arrived, they searched for any remaining customers and staff while attempting to locate the source of the fire, officials said.

Chick-fil-A employees then pointed them to an HVAC unit on the roof, where officials believe the fire started.