Father of Georgia school shooting suspect pleads not guilty, waives arraignment

The father of Apalachee School High School school shooting suspect Colt Gray pleaded not guilty Thursday and waived arraignment.
Colin Gray, who was not present in court, was indicted on 29 charges including murder in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree. Investigators allege he purchased a a SIG Sauer M400 as a Christmas gift for his 14-year-old son. The Sept. 4 school shooting killed two students and two teachers and left others injured.
Colt Gray waived arraignment last month. The teen was indicted on 55 charges last month including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree and aggravated assault.
Attorneys for Colin Gray waived arraignment on his behalf and entered the not guilty plea. His attorneys filed a number of motions Wednesday, most relating to discovery and evidence against their client, and plan to file around 30 additional motions in coming days.
Since discovery has not been provided, defense attorneys are asking for an extension to file additional motions on behalf of Colin Gray.
Subpoenas released this month by the Barrow County Clerk’s Office provided new details on the investigation into Colin and Colt Gray.
According to the subpoenas, investigators seek information from Georgia Department of Natural Resources about Colin and Colt Gray going to three different shooting ranges between January 1 and September 4, as well as customer information and purchase history from Amazon relating to an account belonging to Colin Gray.
No additional court date for either has been set.
