Father of Georgia school shooting suspect pleads not guilty, waives arraignment

Attorneys for Colin Gray waived arraignment on his behalf and entered the not guilty plea. His attorneys filed a number of motions Wednesday, most relating to discovery and evidence against their client, and plan to file around 30 additional motions in coming days.

Since discovery has not been provided, defense attorneys are asking for an extension to file additional motions on behalf of Colin Gray.

Subpoenas released this month by the Barrow County Clerk’s Office provided new details on the investigation into Colin and Colt Gray.

According to the subpoenas, investigators seek information from Georgia Department of Natural Resources about Colin and Colt Gray going to three different shooting ranges between January 1 and September 4, as well as customer information and purchase history from Amazon relating to an account belonging to Colin Gray.

No additional court date for either has been set.