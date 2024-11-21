Breaking: Father of Georgia school shooting suspect pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Father of Georgia school shooting suspect pleads not guilty, waives arraignment

Colin Gray, father of Colt Gray, sits during his first appearance before Barrow County Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff at Barrow County Courthouse Superior Court, Friday, September 6, 2024, in Winder. The 14-year-old Colt Gray accused of fatally shooting two teachers and two students this week at Apalachee High School and his father made their first appearances in court Friday. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Colin Gray, father of Colt Gray, sits during his first appearance before Barrow County Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff at Barrow County Courthouse Superior Court, Friday, September 6, 2024, in Winder. The 14-year-old Colt Gray accused of fatally shooting two teachers and two students this week at Apalachee High School and his father made their first appearances in court Friday. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
28 minutes ago

The father of Apalachee School High School school shooting suspect Colt Gray pleaded not guilty Thursday and waived arraignment.

Colin Gray, who was not present in court, was indicted on 29 charges including murder in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree. Investigators allege he purchased a a SIG Sauer M400 as a Christmas gift for his 14-year-old son. The Sept. 4 school shooting killed two students and two teachers and left others injured.

Colt Gray waived arraignment last month. The teen was indicted on 55 charges last month including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree and aggravated assault.

ExploreSubpoenas provide details into Georgia school shooting investigation, prosecution

Attorneys for Colin Gray waived arraignment on his behalf and entered the not guilty plea. His attorneys filed a number of motions Wednesday, most relating to discovery and evidence against their client, and plan to file around 30 additional motions in coming days.

Since discovery has not been provided, defense attorneys are asking for an extension to file additional motions on behalf of Colin Gray.

Subpoenas released this month by the Barrow County Clerk’s Office provided new details on the investigation into Colin and Colt Gray.

According to the subpoenas, investigators seek information from Georgia Department of Natural Resources about Colin and Colt Gray going to three different shooting ranges between January 1 and September 4, as well as customer information and purchase history from Amazon relating to an account belonging to Colin Gray.

No additional court date for either has been set.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Douglas County judge gives 2 men 320-year sentences in fatal Sweet 16 shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia lawmaker proposes new gun safety policies after school shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2023 shooting death of childhood friend
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Not all Gwinnett police heroes wear badges; these two wear collars 1h ago
UGA safety group says Laken Riley’s death was ‘100% preventable’
Mother found guilty but mentally ill in Cherokee ‘cult baby murder,’ DA says
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia2h ago
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights