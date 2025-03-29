Man fatally shot near home in SE Atlanta

A man was shot and killed late Friday near a home in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue off Jonesboro Road shortly before midnight regarding a person shot. The address corresponds to a home, but a gas station and other businesses are nearby.

At the scene, officials said they found a 27-year-old suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.