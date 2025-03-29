Man fatally shot near home in SE Atlanta

A man was shot and killed late Friday near a home in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue off Jonesboro Road shortly before midnight regarding a person shot. The address corresponds to a home, but a gas station and other businesses are nearby.
At the scene, officials said they found a 27-year-old suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The victim was not publicly identified.
Officials did not provide information on the alleged shooter or what led to the shooting.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Man critically injured in downtown Atlanta shooting, police say
42-year-old North Carolina man critically injured in downtown Atlanta shooting.
Featured
Credit: hshin@ajc.com
Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan
Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.
Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores
THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.
Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival
Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.