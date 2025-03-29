Crime & Public Safety
Man fatally shot near home in SE Atlanta

By
37 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed late Friday near a home in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue off Jonesboro Road shortly before midnight regarding a person shot. The address corresponds to a home, but a gas station and other businesses are nearby.

At the scene, officials said they found a 27-year-old suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim was not publicly identified.

Officials did not provide information on the alleged shooter or what led to the shooting.

The shooting happened on Lakewood Avenue in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The pedestrian crash happened on a private road in the 2200 block of Glenwood Avenue, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

