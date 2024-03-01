Father, daughter charged with murder in man’s death at DeKalb apartments

The investigation revealed that Vallery was involved in a domestic dispute with 25-year-old Nina Shaw, authorities confirmed. At some point during the altercation, she called her father, Royricas Shaw, to the apartment complex that sits across the street from Miller Grove High School.

“The father then joined the dispute and eventually shot the victim. Nina Shaw also shot at the victim,” officials said.

Royricas Shaw and Nina Shaw are both facing charges of malice murder and remain at the DeKalb jail without bond. Police did not say how Royricas Shaw was shot during the incident.

Belle Vista, formerly known as Ashley Vista, is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods. DeKalb police reported 210 crimes at the complex from 2017 through July 2023, including 10 aggravated assaults, two rapes, a sexual assault and four robberies.

