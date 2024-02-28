2 DeKalb police officers indicted in 2022 shooting death

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is seeking comment from the DeKalb County Police Department.

According to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records, Mathis joined the DeKalb County Police Department in May 2019 and voluntarily resigned in May 2023, with no other law enforcement experience.

Vance originally joined DeKalb police in August 2015 before resigning in November 2018 and joining the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, according to Georgia P.O.S.T. records. He would return to DeKalb County police in February 2020 and has been active since.

Boston said Mathis and Vance responded to a call about a stolen car parked in the driveway of a home in Stone Mountain. Once there, Vance knocked on the front door of the house, which swung open.

The two officers entered the home and began clearing the residence, Boston said.

Mathis went up to a second-floor bedroom, opened the door and encountered Salmon sitting in bed in the dark, Boston said.

“In a matter of seconds, officer Mathis opened fire, shooting and killing Mr. Salmon,” she said.

Boston said Salmon had thrown a cellphone at Mathis, who believed it had been a knife. Boston said Salmon was unarmed at the time of the shooting. A holstered gun later was recovered in the bedroom.

Salmon was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Boston said the GBI was called to investigate the shooting and would turn in their findings to the DeKalb DA’s Office in March. Her office also investigated.

“At the end of the day, nothing that happened here in this courthouse today will change what took place on Nov. 4, 2022. A life has been lost and, for that, I extend my deepest sympathies to Mr. Salmon’s loved ones,” Boston said.

An initial statement from the GBI after the 2022 incident said Salmon was reaching for a gun when he was shot. A GBI update the month afterward said Salmon threw an object and was reaching for something; later, agents recovered the handgun.

Boston said Mathis testified in front of the grand jury Wednesday.

Warrants have been issued for Mathis and Vance. Boston said they are expected to surrender to the DeKalb County Jail in coming days.

Salmon’s family attended the press conference but did not speak. Boston said she is appreciative of Salmon’s family willing to trust them and understanding how challenging the case will be.

“Every prosecutor handling these cases will tell you, ‘It is not easy,’” she said. “It is a challenge.”