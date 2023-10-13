Cops: Man critical after being shot by Woodstock police after fleeing traffic stop

42 minutes ago
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by Woodstock police after trying to avoid a traffic stop late Thursday, according to officials.

Police said officers were trying to stop a vehicle shortly around 10:45 p.m. for a series of traffic offenses, including failure to maintain lane near the area of Alabama Road, or Ga. 92, and Hames Road.

The driver, later identified as Emmanuel Millard, fled after the officer’s initial contact and a pursuit ensued, authorities said. Police were able to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver, which caused Millard to crash about five miles away near Alabama Road and Old Mountain Park Road in Cobb County.

“During the attempted arrest of Mr. Millard an officer discharged his weapon, striking Mr. Millard,” Woodstock police said in a statement.

Millard was rushed to Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center in critical condition.

It is not clear what prompted the escalation to deadly force. The GBI has been asked to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, which police said is standard procedure. No other details were released by police.

“The Woodstock Police Department understands the value of every human life and will work to maintain transparency throughout this investigation,” the department said in a statement. “We will do our best to provide information as it becomes available to be released. We appreciate the community’s patience while this investigation proceeds. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is involved in this incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

