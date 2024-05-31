Elleven45 club says it will remain closed after fatal shooting

Elleven45 has been closed since the early morning hours of May 12, when the club exploded with gunfire and six people were shot, according to police. Two people were killed: 20-year-old Nakyris Ridley and 21-year-old Mari Creighton, a volleyball player at Albany State University. The four other victims were taken to the hospital and survived.

“This deeply painful moment for our community was isolated and does not reflect the operational practices or safety record of our establishment,” the statement said.

In the weeks after the shooting, Atlanta city officials filed a complaint in Fulton County asking the courts to shut down Elleven45, claiming the club is mismanaged and citing multiple instances of violence in the area in recent years.

Buckhead residents had previously petitioned the city to shut the club down in 2020 citing a string of incidents, not all of which could be verified by police. The petition, which received more than 2,000 signatures, also claimed Elleven45 committed persistent zoning violations, skirted liquor license laws and ignored codes related to adult entertainment.

Elleven45′s statement Thursday appeared to address the city’s recent complaint head-on, claiming it included “discrepancies that emphasize the bias against a Black owner.”

According to the statement, the city’s complaint attaches incidents to the property because Elleven45 is mentioned in the police reports, even if the actual incident did not occur at the club. The complaint also cites incidents that took place in the shared parking lot on Bennett Street, where Elleven45 is a “major property tenant,” the statement said. However, many of those incidents can be attributed to other properties with “proper investigation,” according to the Elleven45 statement.

While Elleven45 did not share a timeline for reopening its doors, the business is continuing to review its security protocols, the statement said. The restaurant and lounge has installed new metal detectors and will require customers to have their IDs scanned for digital age verification when they enter. The owners will also hire a new security company.

“The current efforts to shut down the establishment stem from its urban atmosphere and diverse clientele, which deviate from the Buckhead community’s norms,” the statement said.

Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a city council meeting the shooting appeared to be committed by one suspect who targeted one of the victims, and that the five others seemed to be bystanders. Investigators have identified the suspect and were working to locate them, Schierbaum said as he spoke before the city council the day after the shooting. Nearly three weeks later, police have not announced any arrests.

The Elleven45 statement said the business is continuing to work with police as they investigate.

“We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact the Atlanta Police Department immediately. Together, we can ensure justice is served,” the statement read.