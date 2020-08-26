Petition to shut down Buckhead nightclub garners more than 2,000 signatures

The petition, written by Jenny Etheredge, who claims to be a resident in the neighborhood, says five shootings associated with the club had occurred in the past 11 months, resulting in four deaths. Police records indicate two 911 calls for shots fired near the Elleven45 club between June 6 and Aug. 8, with no homicides reported, APD spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.

In the petition, Etheredge describes an incident Aug. 8 as a “gun battle” that happened in “broad daylight.” A shooting associated with the Elleven45 Lounge that damaged several cars around 8 p.m. on Aug. 8 was previously reported by AJC.com.

Additional claims in the petition include zoning violations, skirting liquor license laws and code violations related to adult entertainment. The petition claims that the club is “hosting stripper events with adult entertainers in attendance and offering specials on private rooms,” though it is common practice at many nightclubs to offer VIP areas and private rooms. The Elleven45 Lounge’s social media pages regularly advertise events with provocative photos of women.

The petition is addressed to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta City Council members Howard Shook and J.P. Matzigkeit, officials at the APD and the Buckhead Coalition.

Etheredge, the author of the petition, could not be reached for comment.

The full petition can be found on change.org.

