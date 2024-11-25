Duluth man gets 8 months in jail for fatally shooting neighbor by accident

A Gwinnett County man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to eight months in jail for accidental shooting and killing his neighbor while cleaning his gun in his apartment, officials said.

Maxwell Mathews Williamson, 25, of Duluth, was also found guilty of reckless conduct, Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement. Involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct are both misdemeanors.

Williamson inadvertently shot and killed 32-year-old Carlether Foley on Sept. 25, 2021, the DA’s office said. Williamson told police he was cleaning a handgun in his bedroom when it fired a shot through a shared wall between his apartment and Foley’s, according to Austin-Gatson. The bullet hit Foley in the head as she lay in bed.