Duluth man accused of groping Lyft driver during ride in Gwinnett

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A Duluth man is accused of groping a Lyft driver and engaging in lewd acts while seated in the backseat of the rideshare vehicle, police said Thursday.

Antonio Cartagena, 25, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly touched the 55-year-old woman inappropriately at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and North Berkeley Lake Road near Shorty Howell Park, Duluth police said in a news release.

“Startled, the victim turned around only to discover that Cartagena was partially nude and engaging in lewd acts,” police added.

According to an arrest warrant, Cartagena requested the rideshare from his job at an Amazon warehouse on Venture Drive on June 22. He allegedly groped the driver around 11:45 a.m. during the three-mile drive to his destination, the warrant added. Authorities said Cartagena got out of the vehicle after the incident and ran away.

He wasn’t identified until months later after police obtained a search warrant and asked Lyft for the passenger’s rideshare records, which took some time, Duluth police spokesman Ted Sadowski told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cartagena was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of sexual battery and public indecency. He was released from jail early Wednesday after posting bond, according to online records.

Sadowski said detectives believe it might not be the first time Cartagena was involved in this type of incident. Anyone who experienced something similar involving the suspect is asked to contact police at 678-512-3708.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
When it comes to hip-hop, don’t forget church4h ago

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
2h ago

NEW DETAILS: Cab driver, Delta worker, police officer stabbed at Atlanta airport
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia names top-performing and improved Title I schools
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia names top-performing and improved Title I schools
4h ago

Judge denies bid to block Georgia voting law, including drop box limits
5h ago
The Latest

DA: Life in prison for man who bragged about fatal DeKalb motel shooting
1h ago
2 indicted on murder charges in 2016 death of dancer at Atlanta club
1h ago
Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
2h ago
Featured

Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday!
15h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
6h ago
Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top