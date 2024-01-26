Disabled veteran found living in filth among 67 dogs in Georgia home, police say

The disturbing investigation into the residence on Pine View Way, just off Calhoun Avenue, began after a neighbor contacted the county’s animal control office stating that those at the home would “pour cleaning solution” on a person in a wheelchair, the incident report states. The director of Floyd Animal Control, Katy Walters, told police there were dead dogs buried in the backyard and that she had seen Klopsch exit the home with feces covering his shoes.

Animal control was able to obtain an inspection warrant after police stated they did not have sufficient probable cause to get a search warrant.

On the day of the arrests, Floyd police officers were called to the residence around 3 p.m. to help animal control. According to the report, as an officer approached the front door, a trail of feces was observed leading into the home and there was a strong odor of ammonia. When the officer knocked, countless dogs could be heard barking.

Explore Man gets 5 years in prison for running dogfighting operation from Cherokee home

After no one answered, officials moved to the back of the home, where there was a smell of decay, the report details. A black and a tan dog were found dead and partially buried underneath mulch, police said. It was at that point that officers began the process of obtaining a search warrant.

Klopsch soon arrived home and begged officials not to take his dogs, the report said. Walker was described by police as also being visibly upset. According to police, they had acquired the dogs with the hopes of becoming a rescue facility.

“There was intentions of trying to be a rescue that went poorly very quickly and turned into hoarding, and developed into a much bigger risk for all animals and individuals,” Officer Kelsi Wade confirmed.

At that point, Walker told police she and her two sons lived in the home and all three were veterans, adding that her other son was an amputee, the incident report states.

Law enforcement was eventually able to enter the home, but because the smell of ammonia was so powerful, they had to wear respirators.

Inside, officers said they saw urine splatters and piles of dog feces; dogs in crates, pens and freely roaming; food and water bowls either empty or covered in feces; and cockroaches covering the walls, ceilings and floors.

“The home was in complete deplorable living conditions,” Wade stated.

Multiple dogs were suffering from skin rashes and eye infections, the report said. At least one was seen nursing several puppies and another was observed to be in active labor.

Most of the dogs were taken to rescue facilities.