BREAKING: Suspect in Coweta triple homicide was gun shop customer, GBI says

Jacob Christian Muse, 21, now lives in College Park, where he was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of murder, according to investigators. But Muse at one time lived in the area of the Lock Stock and Barrel shop and gun range, a GBI special agent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On April 8, three members of the Hawk family were killed during what investigators believe was a robbery at the family business. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.