BREAKING: Suspect in Coweta triple homicide was gun shop customer, GBI says

Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
Jacob Christian Muse, 21, is accused of killing 3 members of Hawk family

The man accused of killing three members of a Coweta County family had been a customer at their Grantville gun shop, the GBI said Monday.

Jacob Christian Muse, 21, now lives in College Park, where he was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of murder, according to investigators. But Muse at one time lived in the area of the Lock Stock and Barrel shop and gun range, a GBI special agent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On April 8, three members of the Hawk family were killed during what investigators believe was a robbery at the family business. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

ExploreGBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta

The Coweta County coroner, Richard Hawk, found the bodies of his parents and son inside the gun shop after the three didn’t return home, police previously said.

The deaths shocked the community and normally quiet Grantville, where it had been at least 20 years since a homicide was reported, according to the GBI.

One week after the deaths, Muse was arrested. No details about a possible motive have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

