Cops: Man sought in woman’s strangulation, death of unborn baby in Hall County

A week after a pregnant woman was strangled in Hall County, killing her unborn child, a man has been charged in their deaths, police said.
A medical call prompted emergency personnel to respond to the 1100 block of Cooley Drive on Jan. 29. Authorities said 22-year-old Juana Jose was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
“Due to the nature of the call and suspicion surrounding the death, investigators began looking into the case,” according to police.
An autopsy revealed that the woman died by strangulation, police said. Jose’s unborn child also died.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20, on charges of murder and felony feticide. He remains at large. Police said Sanic knew Jose prior to the incident but did not elaborate on their relationship.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sanic is asked to call 911.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Chris Pizzello