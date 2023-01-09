BreakingNews
Appointed Atlanta school board member sworn in to fill vacant seat
Cops: Man shot by deputies in Coweta after pursuit spans multiple counties

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot by Coweta County deputies after a pursuit Monday morning, authorities said.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, which occurred after deputies attempted several PIT maneuvers during the chase that spanned multiple counties, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Coweta deputies responded around 4 a.m. to an area of Ga. 16 near the county line after being alerted to a vehicle pursuit from a neighboring jurisdiction, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was on the wrong side of the road at times, according to authorities.

Deputies eventually performed a successful PIT maneuver to bring the car to a halt, the sheriff’s office said.

“With deputies on three sides of the vehicle, the driver accelerated back toward the roadway, at which time deadly force was used,” the sheriff’s office added.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. His name is not being released at this time until his next of kin is notified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

