Cops: Man shot by deputies in Coweta after pursuit spans multiple counties

The GBI is investigating the shooting, which occurred after deputies attempted several PIT maneuvers during the chase that spanned multiple counties, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Coweta deputies responded around 4 a.m. to an area of Ga. 16 near the county line after being alerted to a vehicle pursuit from a neighboring jurisdiction, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was on the wrong side of the road at times, according to authorities.