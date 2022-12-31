Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car

Police said the murder suspect, 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell, opened fire on the auto employee because he thought his car was being stolen — even though the victim was only moving the car from one part of the tire shop property to another.

Authorities were called to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in the Scottsdale area of unincorporated DeKalb just before 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Daniel Gordon, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. Gordon, an employee at Tires Plus, later died from his injuries at a hospital.