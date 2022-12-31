ajc logo
X

Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man who took his car to get serviced at a DeKalb County tire shop Saturday is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed an employee moving his vehicle.

Police said the murder suspect, 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell, opened fire on the auto employee because he thought his car was being stolen — even though the victim was only moving the car from one part of the tire shop property to another.

Authorities were called to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in the Scottsdale area of unincorporated DeKalb just before 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Daniel Gordon, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. Gordon, an employee at Tires Plus, later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Investigators said Gordon was moving McDowell’s car to the tire shop’s business parking lot, but they said the suspect thought Gordon was trying to steal it. Police said McDowell fired multiple shots at his car, fatally wounding Gordon.

Police said McDowell ran away after the shooting, but officers were able to find and arrest him. No other information on the incident has been released.

ExploreFalcons practice-squad member arrested after police chase

McDowell was booked into the DeKalb County jail, where he remained Saturday afternoon.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Testimony: Trump Jr. threatened to ‘tank’ Senate runoffs unless Ga. GOP backed his father5h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons practice-squad member arrested after police chase
6h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech turnovers lead to pummeling by No. 13 Virginia
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons practice-squad member arrested after police chase
6h ago
Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
Family finds peace after 4-year-old twin’s death in East Point fire
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
1h ago
How to watch the Peach Bowl - Georgia-Ohio State: TV, online, radio information
6h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top