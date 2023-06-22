X

Cops: 1 shot in Clayton County during dispute between woman, child’s father

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A victim was shot in Clayton County after becoming entangled in an incident between a woman and the father of her child Wednesday, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Flint River and Thomas roads at about 3:15 p.m. regarding the shooting, but that was not where the incident began. Clayton police said Norja’nae Miller, 21, got into a fight with the father of her child at an undisclosed location. During the altercation, he allegedly took her phone and left.

Police said Miller was able to track her phone to an address corresponding to the man’s female “acquaintance.” At some point, a vehicle chase ensued between Miller and the man, according to officials. The acquaintance was inside his car at the time, but police did not say who was driving.

When the vehicles reached the intersection, officials said Miller pulled up to the other car and shot, striking the woman.

The man, who police said was not injured, then ran away. According to law enforcement, Miller continued to pursue him, leaving the gunshot victim in the vehicle.

Two witnesses were crucial in the immediate aftermath. Police said they “risked their lives” by providing aid to the victim and driving her to the hospital. She remained there as of Thursday afternoon with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Less than an hour after the incident, Morrow police located Miller in the parking lot of a Walmart. She was taken into custody and is facing charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and two counts of aggravated assault.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nedra Rhone

RHONE ON THE ROAD: Tubman Museum honors achievements of Black Americans3h ago

Credit: Larkin House

NEW: Georgia’s divisive concepts law allegedly cause for Cobb teacher’s leave
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta point-in-time survey says homelessness up over last year
2h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Year after fatal rodeo accident in NW Georgia, young woman’s memory is honored
1h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Year after fatal rodeo accident in NW Georgia, young woman’s memory is honored
1h ago

Operation Heatwave aims to continue reduction of gangs and violent crime in Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest

Atlanta prison guard pleads not guilty in federal excessive force case
2h ago
Operation Heatwave aims to continue reduction of gangs and violent crime in Atlanta
3h ago
Man to serve 10 years in death of woman pushed from Lamborghini in Atlanta
4h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Jesse Chavez is an unlikely and irresistible All-Star candidate
WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top