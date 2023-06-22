Cops: 1 shot in Clayton County during dispute between woman, child’s father

A victim was shot in Clayton County after becoming entangled in an incident between a woman and the father of her child Wednesday, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Flint River and Thomas roads at about 3:15 p.m. regarding the shooting, but that was not where the incident began. Clayton police said Norja’nae Miller, 21, got into a fight with the father of her child at an undisclosed location. During the altercation, he allegedly took her phone and left.

Police said Miller was able to track her phone to an address corresponding to the man’s female “acquaintance.” At some point, a vehicle chase ensued between Miller and the man, according to officials. The acquaintance was inside his car at the time, but police did not say who was driving.

When the vehicles reached the intersection, officials said Miller pulled up to the other car and shot, striking the woman.

The man, who police said was not injured, then ran away. According to law enforcement, Miller continued to pursue him, leaving the gunshot victim in the vehicle.

Two witnesses were crucial in the immediate aftermath. Police said they “risked their lives” by providing aid to the victim and driving her to the hospital. She remained there as of Thursday afternoon with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Less than an hour after the incident, Morrow police located Miller in the parking lot of a Walmart. She was taken into custody and is facing charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and two counts of aggravated assault.