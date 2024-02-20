Conyers officer flown to hospital after crash during stolen car chase

A Conyers police officer was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday after being severely injured in a crash during the pursuit of a 16-year-old suspect in an allegedly stolen car.

The chase began when Conyers police identified a stolen Hyundai Sonata being driven by the teenage suspect, Channel 2 Action News reported. As multiple officers pursued the stolen car, there was a crash involving two other vehicles on Ga. 138 at the I-20 interchange.

The teen suspect suffered minor injuries in the crash, Channel 2 reported. One of the pursuing officers was flown to Grady with unspecified injuries, though police said the officer’s condition was considered stable.