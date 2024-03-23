Cobb bomb squad holds a ‘Beeping Egg Hunt’ today

Those with visual impairment between the ages of 5 and 21 can participate, but must register in advance. If it rains, the event will be moved to the Acworth Community Center, located at 4361 Cherokee Street.

The idea to help visually impaired children enjoy the holiday fun began more than 30 years ago in Los Angeles through the Blind Children’s Center and community volunteers. Since then, the sounds of beeping Easter eggs are heard throughout the country and in metro Atlanta.

ATTENTION!! LOCATION CHANGE If you are attending our Beeping Egg Hunt tomorrow, the location has been changed due to the... Posted by Cobb County Government on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

In 2005, David Hyche — now police chief in Calera, Alabama — helped plan a similar event in Birmingham for his daughter, then 2 years old. Since then, “The Rachel project” has continued to grow.

Hyche previously served as Certified Explosives Specialist for ATF and has held the position of Chapter Director for the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators, and was able to involve his colleagues in the project to create the beeping eggs.

Similar hunts are also planned in metro Atlanta on March 30.

The City of Brookhaven will host beep at 10 a.m. at Blackburn Park, located at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road. The hunt will include beeping and magnetic eggs, along with other sensory-sensitive activities and will be held in an area that is wheelchair accessible.

Also on March 30, the Eggs-tra Special Needs Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. in Norcross at Rossie Brundage Park, located at 350 Autry Street. Beeping eggs will be part of the fun.