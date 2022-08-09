ajc logo
Cherokee County family survives house fire that killed dog

No residents of the home were injured in the fire, which Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, but the family dog was unable to escape.

A family’s dog was killed when a house in Cherokee County went up in flames Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters were sent to the Breedlove Road home near Ball Ground just before 1 p.m., according to a news release from Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services. The front of the home contained significant fire and smoke, and crews were able to quickly deploy two hose lines to extinguish the blaze.

The residents escaped without assistance from firefighters and without injury, the release said. The family dog, however, was found dead during a search of the home.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

