Cherokee County family survives house fire that killed dog

Firefighters were sent to the Breedlove Road home near Ball Ground just before 1 p.m., according to a news release from Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services. The front of the home contained significant fire and smoke, and crews were able to quickly deploy two hose lines to extinguish the blaze.

The residents escaped without assistance from firefighters and without injury, the release said. The family dog, however, was found dead during a search of the home.