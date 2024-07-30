Charges uncertain after East Point man killed by neighbor

Officers were called to a home on East Point Street after getting reports of gunshots in the area, police said. At the scene, they found an unconscious man on the front stairs, though police did not share details about the man’s injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Channel 2 reported.

“It’s very bizarre right now,” East Point police Chief Shawn Buchanan told Channel 2. “We would like to speak to (the suspected shooter) first to get his side of the story.”

The two men got involved in a dispute around 6:30 a.m., according to Channel 2, and the victim returned a few hours later. He opened the suspected shooter’s screen door and banged on the front door before he was shot, Buchanan said.

Buchanan cautioned against solving disputes with firearms.

“Do not take matters into your own hands,” he said. “You don’t want to mess up your entire life over a quick reaction.”

