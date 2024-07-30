Breaking: Happening now: More than 10,000 greet Harris at rally at Georgia State
Charges uncertain after East Point man killed by neighbor

East Point police investigate a fatal shooting at a home on East Point Street.

By
49 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed by a neighbor at an East Point home Tuesday morning in a situation that led authorities to seek guidance about whether to press charges.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, East Point police said, but officials have released few details about the incident.

According to Channel 2 Action News, police shared information about the case with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and requested guidance on whether charges should be filed. The circumstances around the shooting remain murky.

Officers were called to a home on East Point Street after getting reports of gunshots in the area, police said. At the scene, they found an unconscious man on the front stairs, though police did not share details about the man’s injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Channel 2 reported.

“It’s very bizarre right now,” East Point police Chief Shawn Buchanan told Channel 2. “We would like to speak to (the suspected shooter) first to get his side of the story.”

The two men got involved in a dispute around 6:30 a.m., according to Channel 2, and the victim returned a few hours later. He opened the suspected shooter’s screen door and banged on the front door before he was shot, Buchanan said.

Buchanan cautioned against solving disputes with firearms.

“Do not take matters into your own hands,” he said. “You don’t want to mess up your entire life over a quick reaction.”

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

