BreakingNews
BREAKING: Woman found dead near Gwinnett County highway
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Woman found dead near Gwinnett County highway

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A woman was found dead Friday near a Gwinnett County highway, police said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed the woman was located in a driveway off Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Stone Mountain. Authorities did not say how she died and her name was not released.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, officials confirmed.

Explore2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout

The death comes after the county was shocked after 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt was found shot in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills mall Wednesday evening, police said. Two arrests have been made in the Jefferson High School senior’s death.

We’re working to learn more about Friday’s incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Demetrius Knight in transfer portal4h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2/Duluth police

Murder suspect, police K-9 dead after standoff in Clayton, GBI says
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / AJC

Warnock on Walker: ‘A disturbing pattern’
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officer injured while detaining suspect in NE Atlanta
48m ago
Murder suspect, police K-9 dead after standoff in Clayton, GBI says
3h ago
Henry County man gets life in prison for Outback Steakhouse armed robbery
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 8 high school football scoreboard
12h ago
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
11h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top