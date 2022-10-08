BREAKING: Woman found dead near Gwinnett County highway

A woman was found dead Friday near a Gwinnett County highway, police said.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed the woman was located in a driveway off Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Stone Mountain. Authorities did not say how she died and her name was not released.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, officials confirmed.
The death comes after the county was shocked after 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt was found shot in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills mall Wednesday evening, police said. Two arrests have been made in the Jefferson High School senior’s death.
