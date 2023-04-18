BreakingNews
BREAKING: Vehicle fire in Buckhead leaves 1 person dead
Credit: NewsChopper2

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
One person was killed Tuesday after a vehicle fire near a Buckhead shopping plaza, police said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore confirmed that officers are near the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center along Peachtree Road investigating. A 911 call was made at about 2:55 p.m. regarding the vehicle fire.

The victim’s name was not released and authorities have not said what may have led to the fire.

The incident is across the street from E. Rivers Elementary School and about two miles from the Bobby Jones Golf Course.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

