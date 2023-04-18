BREAKING: Vehicle fire in Buckhead leaves 1 person dead

One person was killed Tuesday after a vehicle fire near a Buckhead shopping plaza, police said.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore confirmed that officers are near the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center along Peachtree Road investigating. A 911 call was made at about 2:55 p.m. regarding the vehicle fire.
The victim’s name was not released and authorities have not said what may have led to the fire.
The incident is across the street from E. Rivers Elementary School and about two miles from the Bobby Jones Golf Course.
