BREAKING | Trooper killed while investigating fatal I-75 crash in Clayton

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was investigating a crash that left a construction worker dead on I-75 in Clayton County overnight Tuesday.
Trooper First Class Chase Redner was at the scene of the initial crash in the northbound lanes near Mt. Zion Boulevard when he was hit around midnight. The first crash took place around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Channel 2 Action News reported. A construction worker had been setting up a work zone on the interstate when they were hit and killed, officials told the news station.
The worker has not been publicly identified.
Redner was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died, the GSP said. He’d been with the state agency since 2017.
“The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to TFC Redner’s family and co-workers,” the GSP said in a statement. “Please keep TFC Redner’s family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one.”
RED ALERT Clayton Co.: Crash on I-75/nb n of Mt. Zion Blvd. (Exit 231); ALL lanes blocked; delays seen here; take I-675 instead #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/6L1ibo11vP— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 20, 2024
The crashes closed I-75 North from about 9 p.m. Monday to around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Channel 2.
No other details about either crash have been released by officials.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author