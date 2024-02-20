BREAKING | Trooper killed while investigating fatal I-75 crash in Clayton

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was investigating a crash that left a construction worker dead on I-75 in Clayton County overnight Tuesday.

Trooper First Class Chase Redner was at the scene of the initial crash in the northbound lanes near Mt. Zion Boulevard when he was hit around midnight. The first crash took place around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Channel 2 Action News reported. A construction worker had been setting up a work zone on the interstate when they were hit and killed, officials told the news station.

The worker has not been publicly identified.