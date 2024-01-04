BREAKING | Coweta deputy hit, killed in crash with Alabama officer during chase

A Coweta County deputy was fatally struck by an Alabama police officer’s vehicle during a high-speed pursuit that crossed the state line early Thursday, authorities confirmed.
Deputy Eric Minix was involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-85 that extended into Chambers County, Alabama, the sheriff’s office said. During the chase, Minix was struck by a Lanett city patrol car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“Eric Minix was a dedicated deputy and K9 officer, but more importantly, he was a friend to everyone who knew him,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Eric leaves behind a loving wife and three daughters.”
“We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend,” the statement continued.
Lanett police said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation, and their officer has been placed on administrative leave.
“Our heartfelt condolences are sent to the family and department. Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” Lanett police said in a statement.
Authorities said the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody. No other information has been released.
