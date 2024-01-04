BREAKING | Coweta deputy hit, killed in crash with Alabama officer during chase

A Coweta County deputy was fatally struck by an Alabama police officer’s vehicle during a high-speed pursuit that crossed the state line early Thursday, authorities confirmed.

Deputy Eric Minix was involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-85 that extended into Chambers County, Alabama, the sheriff’s office said. During the chase, Minix was struck by a Lanett city patrol car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Eric Minix was a dedicated deputy and K9 officer, but more importantly, he was a friend to everyone who knew him,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Eric leaves behind a loving wife and three daughters.”