Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say

The announcement comes after two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies were gunned down Thursday night, leaving the state’s law enforcement community reeling. The deputies were attempting to serve a warrant in a quiet subdivision, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said at a news conference early Friday morning. They knocked on the door of the home, but after receiving no answer, they were returning to their patrol cars when at least one suspect opened fire, shooting them both, Owens said.

DPS announced Dupree’s death about five hours after posting a message of condolence for the Cobb sheriff’s office.

Dupree is the 28th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1911, according to the department’s website, and the first in more than a decade. In 2010, Trooper Chadwick Thomas Lecroy was shot by a suspect after a chase and crash in Atlanta.

“The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and coworkers of Trooper Cadet Dupree,” the organization said. “We ask that you keep Trooper Cadet Dupree’s family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one.”

