BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspects accused in Cobb deputies’ fatal shootings identified
ajc logo
X

Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say

The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced the death of trooper cadet Patrick Dupree after a medical emergency at the state’s 113th trooper school.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced the death of trooper cadet Patrick Dupree after a medical emergency at the state’s 113th trooper school.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Georgia’s law enforcement community suffered another loss Thursday when a Georgia State Patrol trooper cadet collapsed during training and later died after being rushed to the hospital, officials said.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced the death of Patrick Dupree following a medical emergency during the state’s 113th trooper school. After Dupree and other cadets finished performing a training exercise, the department said Dupree collapsed.

Medical staff at the trooper school performed lifesaving measures, but Dupree could not be revived, state officials said. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Officials did not provide further information about what caused Dupree’s medical emergency or what exercise the cadets were performing prior to his collapse. No other details about the incident have been released.

The announcement comes after two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies were gunned down Thursday night, leaving the state’s law enforcement community reeling. The deputies were attempting to serve a warrant in a quiet subdivision, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said at a news conference early Friday morning. They knocked on the door of the home, but after receiving no answer, they were returning to their patrol cars when at least one suspect opened fire, shooting them both, Owens said.

DPS announced Dupree’s death about five hours after posting a message of condolence for the Cobb sheriff’s office.

Dupree is the 28th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1911, according to the department’s website, and the first in more than a decade. In 2010, Trooper Chadwick Thomas Lecroy was shot by a suspect after a chase and crash in Atlanta.

“The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and coworkers of Trooper Cadet Dupree,” the organization said. “We ask that you keep Trooper Cadet Dupree’s family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
JaQuan Sanks takes a selfie with Barbara Kimbro on Sept. 5, 2022, at the Circle K gas station at 5919 Miller Road in Columbus. Kimbro says Sanks saved her from falling backward after she lost her balance while stepping onto the curb. Her Facebook post about the incident has gone viral. (Courtesy of Barbara Kimbro/Facebook)

Credit: Barbara Kimbro

Columbus woman thanks man for saving her life in viral Facebook post
FILE - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) gives a thumbs up to a fan before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan expects to see his most extensive preseason action against a familiar foe. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is scheduled to make his preseason debut on a familiar field. Yes, the two guys who finished the 2016 season by starting in the Super Bowl are are expected to square off again in Saturday's preseason finale. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

Credit: Zach Bolinger

Bradley’s Buzz: Sending best wishes to Matt Ryan, former Falcon
2h ago
FILEE - A masked man passes Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center on Boulevard in Atlanta on May 20, 2020. WellStar announced late Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that the Atlanta Medical Center will close in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta Medical Center serves Georgians
1h ago
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
1h ago
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
1h ago
September 9, 2022 Cobb County: Cobb County law enforcement investigators were still on the scene Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022 after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a usually quiet neighborhood, authorities said. two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. “My two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Sheriff Craig Owens said during a news conference early Friday morning. “Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.” (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
1h ago
The Latest
040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Coming soon: Genealogy Day at Georgia Archives
1h ago
Dozens displaced after separate apartment fires in Gwinnett
1h ago
Gwinnett Welcoming Week Festival canceled due to rainy forecast
2h ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
1h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top