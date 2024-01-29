BREAKING | Trooper with Georgia State Patrol killed in crash

Since late December, the trooper is the third Georgia law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty.

On Dec. 29, Sgt. Marc McIntyre of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call near Griffin. Then on Jan. 4, Deputy Eric Minix with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office died after being hit by an Alabama police officer’s patrol car as he stepped out of his own vehicle at the end of a chase, according to investigators.

In September 2022, a state patrol trooper cadet collapsed during training and later died after being rushed to the hospital, officials said. Patrick Dupree was a member of the state’s 113th trooper school.

This afternoon, we tragically lost a State Trooper in the line of duty due to a patrol vehicle crash. We ask that you... Posted by Georgia Department of Public Safety on Sunday, January 28, 2024

In a previous incident, Georgia State Trooper First Class Chadwick LeCroy was shot to death in December 2010.

On Dec. 27, 2010, Gregory Favors sped away from LeCroy during a routine traffic stop for a broken taillight and crashed his car near the intersection of Hightower Road and St. Paul Avenue in Atlanta. When LeCroy approached, Favors pulled out a gun and opened fire, fatally striking the trooper in the neck. The trooper was 38.

Favors was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.