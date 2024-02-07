3 Georgia law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in 2024

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 4: Deputy Eric Minix with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office died after being hit by an Alabama police officer’s patrol car as he stepped out of his own vehicle at the end of a chase, according to investigators. The deputy had been involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-85 that extended into Chambers County, Alabama.

Minix, 31, is survived by a wife and three children.

“Eric loved his family, his kids and his job,” his father, Mark Minnix, told those gathered at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg for his funeral. “I never heard him once complain about having to get up and go to work.”

Credit: Georgia Department of Public Safety Credit: Georgia Department of Public Safety

Jan. 28: Trooper Jimmy Cenescar with the Georgia State Patrol died in a crash while attempting to stop a motorcyclist in Gwinnett County, according to investigators. He was 28.

Cenescar lost control of his Dodge Charger, which struck a guardrail, hit a DOT sign, traveled down an embankment and hit multiple trees and large draining rocks before striking a retaining wall, investigators said. He had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Days later, a man accused of driving more than 140 mph to get away from Cenescar was arrested and charged with murder.