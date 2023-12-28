Exclusive
Ga. prison system clamps down on info that could expose critical problems

BREAKING | Man shot by Chamblee police during traffic stop outside Walgreens

A man driving a suspected stolen vehicle was shot by a Chamblee police officer during a traffic stop Thursday, authorities said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
A man driving a suspected stolen vehicle was shot by a Chamblee police officer during a traffic stop Thursday, authorities said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 46 minutes ago

A man is recovering after being shot by a Chamblee police officer Thursday morning during a traffic stop in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Chamblee police said officers pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle around 7:45 a.m. in a Walgreens parking lot in the 5300 block of Peachtree Boulevard. During the stop, police said an officer fired their gun and the driver was hit.

The driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is believed to be stable, police said. He was not publicly identified. The officer involved in the shooting is OK.

Police have not said what led to the gunfire or provided a description of the suspected stolen vehicle.

The GBI was requested to investigate the incident, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top