BREAKING | Man shot by Chamblee police during traffic stop outside Walgreens

A man is recovering after being shot by a Chamblee police officer Thursday morning during a traffic stop in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Chamblee police said officers pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle around 7:45 a.m. in a Walgreens parking lot in the 5300 block of Peachtree Boulevard. During the stop, police said an officer fired their gun and the driver was hit.

The driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is believed to be stable, police said. He was not publicly identified. The officer involved in the shooting is OK.