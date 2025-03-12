‘Small child’ shot at Henry County home, police say

A child was rushed to a hospital after being shot at a Henry County home Wednesday, officials said.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Robin Hood Lane, just outside of Hampton, around noon regarding the shooting. There, they treated the gunshot victim, who was then flown to a hospital, Henry police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said.
The victim was described as a “small child,” whose condition and age were not provided.
Police have secured the home and investigators are now trying to understand what led to the shooting. As of 4 p.m., Lee had not said if anyone had been detained.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?