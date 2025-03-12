Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

‘Small child’ shot at Henry County home, police say

By
1 hour ago

A child was rushed to a hospital after being shot at a Henry County home Wednesday, officials said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Robin Hood Lane, just outside of Hampton, around noon regarding the shooting. There, they treated the gunshot victim, who was then flown to a hospital, Henry police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said.

The victim was described as a “small child,” whose condition and age were not provided.

Police have secured the home and investigators are now trying to understand what led to the shooting. As of 4 p.m., Lee had not said if anyone had been detained.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A man was killed and another was injured after gunfire erupted in downtown Atlanta on Friday night, police said.

1 killed, 1 injured in downtown Atlanta shooting

Teenage girl hospitalized after being shot several times in DeKalb home

3 killed in separate incidents within hours in Savannah, mayor says

The Latest

Crystal Sawyer died Monday after being struck by a truck in Cumming, officials said.

Credit: City of Cumming

UPDATE

Officials ID Cumming city employee hit by truck, killed in parking lot

48m ago

Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in Newton

1h ago

Retiring Cobb police chief says he’s leaving department in a good place

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?