Man dead after shooting near West End MARTA station in Atlanta

A man was fatally shot near the West End MARTA station Wednesday evening, police said.

Atlanta and MARTA police officers responded to an area near the station located on Lee Street, which is just west of Whitehall Street and south of I-20 in southwest Atlanta, around 9:10 p.m. Atlanta police spokesman Aaron Fix said authorities found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. He was not publicly identified.