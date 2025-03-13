Man dead after shooting near West End MARTA station in Atlanta

A man was fatally shot near the West End MARTA station Wednesday evening, police said.
Atlanta and MARTA police officers responded to an area near the station located on Lee Street, which is just west of Whitehall Street and south of I-20 in southwest Atlanta, around 9:10 p.m. Atlanta police spokesman Aaron Fix said authorities found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. He was not publicly identified.
MARTA police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said the shooting happened “in the area of the West End station," but did not elaborate.
“It is still very early in the investigation and the officers on scene are working to uncover additional details surrounding the incident,” Littles said in an email about an hour after the shooting.
