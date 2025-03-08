Crime & Public Safety
3 killed in separate incidents within hours in Savannah, mayor says

By
1 hour ago

Three people were killed in separate fatal shootings within six hours in Savannah, officials said Saturday.

The incidents happened in the 1300 block of 56th Street, 37th and Burroughs streets, and near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 35th Street, Savannah police said.

The incident on 56th Street happened just north of Memorial Health University Medical Center and south of Daffin Park.

The other two shootings occurred less than a mile apart near the Laurel Grove Cemetery.

“It was a long and difficult night as our community experienced three shooting incidents," Mayor Van Johnson said online. “These incidents appear unrelated and not random at this time.”

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to the 1300 block of 56th Street, a mostly residential road.

At the scene, officials said they found a man unresponsive and another with a wound to his leg. The unresponsive man was eventually pronounced dead, and the other was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center.

About an hour later, around 11:55 p.m., officers were then called to 37th and Burroughs streets. An unresponsive man was found at the scene and medical personnel pronounced him dead, police confirmed.

The final deadly incident happened around 4:40 a.m. Saturday near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 35th Street. A man was located unresponsive on the ground in front of a home suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center and later died.

Nathaniel Leonard Lewis, 21, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the last shooting, police confirmed.

No other arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

