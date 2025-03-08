Two suspects indicted in death of teen during Cobb apartment shootout

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Crawford and Crowder on seven felonies, including murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court records show. The indictment alleges Crawford and Crowder attempted to steal Collier’s gun.

“Said accused, with the intent to commit a theft, did attempt to take a firearm, property of Kenneth Collier, from the person of and from the immediate presence of Kenneth Collier by the use of an offensive weapon,” the indictment states.

Crawford had an AR pistol, his warrant states. Crowder’s weapon was described only as a firearm in his warrant. The two men “did engage in a shoot-out with several people inside the apartment,” both warrants state. “The shooting resulted in the victim being shot several times, resulting in his death.”

Crowder lived in the complex, according to the address on his warrant. Crawford lived in Atlanta, his warrant states.

Kenneth Collier Sr. said his son had spent the week with relatives away from home, visiting half-siblings who shared the same mother. Collier Sr. said he was told his son had gone to a friend’s house before being shot around midnight.

The same family had previously been the victims of gun violence.

In December 2017, Collier Jr.’s mother, Tamika Trimble, was shot to death in southeast Atlanta. At least two shooters fired on her car from two separate locations, officials said at the time, and two cars left the scene. One of Trimble’s seven children, a 1-year-old daughter, was unharmed in the back seat.

On the morning of his 10th birthday, Collier Jr. learned his mother had been killed, his family said. The boy responded by stepping into the spotlight, according to multiple family members who spoke to the AJC.

“Kenneth was an amazing kid,” his aunt, Chasity Collier, said. “He has always had a personality that can light up a room. He stood out. He wasn’t shy. He just always commanded attention.”

After his mother’s death, Collier Jr. spoke in front of the Atlanta City Council and started a business called Button Buddy that made custom buttons sharing positive social messages. He also authored a book titled “Button Buddy Stops Bullying: And So Can You.”

Collier Jr. had struggled with not knowing who was responsible for his mother’s death, his family said.

Both Crawford and Crowder were being held without bond late Friday at the Cobb jail. The two are scheduled to be arraigned April 14.