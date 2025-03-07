Man who fatally shot 6-month-old Atlanta boy in car seat sentenced to life

The case against Sharice Michelle Ingram, the second suspect charged, remains open. According to online records, a jury trial began Monday.

“That was the worst feeling in the world because he was already a miracle baby,” Gray said in a previous interview with the AJC. “That was the baby that I dreamt of having my whole life. And the fact that somebody could so selfishly take him away.”

A witness told 911 at the time that people in two vehicles, a black Hyundai and a silver Jeep Cherokee, appeared to be chasing each other on Anderson Avenue. Officials said Little was the alleged shooter, and Ingram is accused of driving the vehicle from which Little shot.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Family photo Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Family photo

Little pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first- and second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was indicted for violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in May 2023, but disposition documents stated that prosecutors dropped those charges.

Ingram is also facing numerous charges, including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.