Man who fatally shot 6-month-old Atlanta boy in car seat sentenced to life

A man who has remained in jail since 2022 in connection with the death of a 6-month-old in an Atlanta drive-by shooting was sentenced to prison Thursday, court documents revealed.
Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray was in his car seat in the back of his mother’s vehicle when he was shot and killed Jan. 24, 2022, outside a Food Mart corner store on Anderson Avenue. It was a place his mother, Kerri Gray, frequently visited to buy groceries, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the day after the incident.
One of the alleged suspects, Dequasie Little, entered a negotiated plea deal on several charges, including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, documents show.
The case against Sharice Michelle Ingram, the second suspect charged, remains open. According to online records, a jury trial began Monday.
“That was the worst feeling in the world because he was already a miracle baby,” Gray said in a previous interview with the AJC. “That was the baby that I dreamt of having my whole life. And the fact that somebody could so selfishly take him away.”
A witness told 911 at the time that people in two vehicles, a black Hyundai and a silver Jeep Cherokee, appeared to be chasing each other on Anderson Avenue. Officials said Little was the alleged shooter, and Ingram is accused of driving the vehicle from which Little shot.
Little pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first- and second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He was indicted for violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in May 2023, but disposition documents stated that prosecutors dropped those charges.
Ingram is also facing numerous charges, including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
