Breaking: BREAKING | Major water main break in Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Major water main break in Atlanta; Georgia Aquarium evacuated

Water gushes from a broken 32-inch water main on Joseph P. Boone Boulevard NW.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Water gushes from a broken 32-inch water main on Joseph P. Boone Boulevard NW.
By
15 minutes ago

A large water main break has left a major swath of northwest Atlanta without running water Friday.

The 32-inch water main is broken near the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and J.P. Brawley Drive, causing water outages or low water pressure through the utility’s downtown service area, Atlanta Watershed Management said.

“Crews are onsite and working aggressively” to restore water, according to the statement.

AWM also reported a second water main break a few miles east at 2922 Glenwood Avenue.

The Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta has been evacuated and is temporarily closed, the attraction said on its website. The aquarium said it expects to reopen later this afternoon but did not provide an exact time.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case1h ago

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Investor purchases of Atlanta housing top $1 billion in three months
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Elleven45 club says it will remain closed after fatal shooting
20m ago
6 men shot in DeKalb after fight ends in gunfire, police say
44m ago
Man, 23, is second drowning victim in 2 days on Atlanta-area lakes
45m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival