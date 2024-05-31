BREAKING | Major water main break in Atlanta; Georgia Aquarium evacuated

“Crews are onsite and working aggressively” to restore water, according to the statement.

AWM also reported a second water main break a few miles east at 2922 Glenwood Avenue.

The Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta has been evacuated and is temporarily closed, the attraction said on its website. The aquarium said it expects to reopen later this afternoon but did not provide an exact time.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.