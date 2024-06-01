Much of Atlanta still without water as crews work on repairs

“I feel bad for a lot of my neighbors who possibly can’t (leave), but yeah, luckily we were able to have somewhere to go for a time,” Winn said.

He described neighbors filling up tubs with water to be able to flush toilets. Other residents have stocked up on water bottles with uncertainty of when water will return to the area.

Employees at the Hampton Inn & Suites and the Hyatt Regency in downtown confirmed with the AJC that they and neighboring hotels remain without water. Bed linens aren’t able to be washed and some air conditioning units that rely on water have stopped working.

“We’re just giving them water bottles just so they can flush the toilet, wash their face, brush their teeth, just do basic things at least,” a front desk employee at the Hampton Inn said.

Other accommodations such as refunds, waiving certain fees and helping guests transfer to hotels outside of the affected area are being implemented.

Owners of Che Butter Jonez in southwest Atlanta, Detric Fox-Quinlan and her husband Malik Rhasaan, closed their eatery on Friday around 5:30 p.m. and soon realized they wouldn’t be able to open back up in the morning. Since the restaurant is only open Thursday to Saturday, Fox-Quinlan expects they’ll lose more than $2,000 from the closure.

”We’re just so community based, and we feed the same people all the time, and so there’s gonna be a lot of disappointed people today,” Fox-Quinlan said.

It doesn’t help that Rhasaan was planning to make shrimp and grits, one of their most popular dishes that always brings crowds of customers.

”It’s a loss that you wish you didn’t have to encounter,” Fox-Quinlan said. “Things happen in business, I get it, but like, what is happening, Atlanta?”

Sarah O’Brien, owner of Little Tart Bakeshop and Big Softie, was forced to close all of her restaurant locations Friday afternoon and several remained shuttered into Saturday. Losing almost two days of revenue “is a disaster for a small business” like O’Brien’s, she explained in a statement. Little Tart Bakeshop in Summerhill and Grant Park reopened Saturday morning.

Water service was shut off in a large part of the city Friday afternoon to allow for repairs. A geyser of water steadily erupted from below Joseph E. Boone Boulevard for hours, pooling across the entire width of the road. The DWM did not provide a timeline for service to be restored. A boil water advisory remains in place for areas impacted.

On Friday, Grady Memorial Hospital canceled appointments, Atlanta and Fulton County offices closed, attractions like the Georgia Aquarium shut down and a Megan Thee Stallion concert was canceled at State Farm Arena. Water issues also impacted dozens of Atlanta restaurants across Little Five Points, Downtown, Grant Park, Old Fourth Ward, the West End, East Atlanta, Midtown, Inman Park and Candler Park.

The Zoo Atlanta closed Friday, but reopened as usual at 9 a.m. Saturday. The zoo advised that water fountains and water refill station will not be available, and some fountain drinks and concessions may not be open.

“As always, Zoo Atlanta has contingency plans in place to ensure that all of the animals have access to water,” a statement online read.

The Georgia Aquarium will remain closed Saturday, but confirmed the water outage is not affecting animals.

A second water main break is a few miles east at 2922 Glenwood Avenue. As of 9 a.m., water service remained shut off.

