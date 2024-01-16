BREAKING | Gwinnett police investigating after officers shoot man, officials say

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a man was shot by officers early Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Details are limited, but police said that the man is expected to survive his injuries. He had been armed with a handgun, authorities said. No officers were injured.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The incident unfolded in the 2300 block of Country Walk in unincorporated Snellville, according to Channel 2 Action News. It’s not clear what time it occurred.
The police department’s deadly force investigative team will be handling the investigation, officials said.
