BREAKING | Gwinnett police investigating after officers shoot man, officials say

Gwinnett County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning.

Gwinnett County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning.
By
23 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a man was shot by officers early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Details are limited, but police said that the man is expected to survive his injuries. He had been armed with a handgun, authorities said. No officers were injured.

Gwinnett County police collect evidence after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded in the 2300 block of Country Walk in unincorporated Snellville, according to Channel 2 Action News. It’s not clear what time it occurred.

The police department’s deadly force investigative team will be handling the investigation, officials said.

