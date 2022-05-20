BREAKING: Cobb County officer involved in shooting near Mableton

Cobb County police swarmed a south Cobb neighborhood following an officer-involved shooting late Thursday, according to department officials.
Newly minted police Chief Stuart VanHoozer was among the officers that responded to a residence in the 4400 block shortly after midnight to investigate the shooting, police said.
No details were immediately released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It was not yet clear if the GBI will step in to handle the shooting investigation.
There have been at least 50 officer-involved shootings in the state of Georgia so far this year, according to the state agency. That tally includes eight police shootings in metro Atlanta since April 29.
Last year, Georgia did not encounter it’s 50th officer-involved shooting until June 30, according to the GBI.
Thursday night’s shooting in Cobb came little more than 24 hours after Atlanta police fatally shot 22-year-old Nygil Cullins after he opened fire on a security guard during a confrontation with authorities inside Fogo de Chao, a Brazilian steakhouse in Buckhead.
