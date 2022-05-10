VanHoozer named new police chief for Cobb County

In comments to the press, VanHoozer stressed the importance of community policing, saying that relationships with Cobb residents have to be front of mind in the department’s every day work.

“We don’t realize what a traffic stop means to a citizen,” he said. “We can make their day better, even if we write them a citation, or we can make their day worse, just by our attitude.”

He reflected on his career, recalling that when he was promoted from a South Cobb precinct, he couldn’t stop thinking about a day care he used to visit. Across the street, drugs were often peddled and a shootout once sent a stray bullet to the school.

“I would go out and look at that bullet hole and I tell you, the motivation to do your job could not be greater than that,” he said.

Jackie McMorris, the county manager, said VanHoozer was selected among 5 or 6 finalists out of more than 50 applicants for the job.