‘It’s heartbreaking’: Love ones seek answers in fatal police shooting at Buckhead restaurant

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

There have been 50 officer involved shootings so far in 2022 where the GBI has been requested to investigate. This is the second one involving an Atlanta Police Officer shooting and killing a man at a Buckhead restaurant after Rogers Kyaruzi was shot and killed at Roasters Rotisserie back on May 4.

Nygil’s father, Quinten Cullins, said they still do not know what really happened at the restaurant. He said his son had been diagnosed with depression and was bipolar. Cullins said they were trying to get him help hours before he went to the restaurant.

“He battled mental health for a while. We always tried to get him help dealing with his depression and bipolar (disorder). That is what we were trying to do yesterday,” Cullins said Thursday. “We called 911 for them to bring someone out. His mom got on the phone and made clear we were dealing with our son, we just needed someone to come and help us to get him to the hospital.”

Cullins said they had already called a mental health facility and found a bed for their son. They waited for two hours for first responders to arrive, trying to keep their son at his apartment on Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta but were unsuccessful.

Once first responders arrived, almost two hours after the initial call was made, Cullins told them they were too late. Cullins feels authorities failed his son by not responding to their pleas for help faster.

“I just believe, if they would have responded more quickly, just like they did when they got a phone call from Fogo De Chao, to my son’s apartment, my son would be here, we would not be here talking about it,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking. It hurts because we tried our best to save our son and get him help. Unfortunately, my son is in body bag at the morgue at the medical examiner’s office.”

Cullins described his son as a happy and loving person who was dealing with an illness, and said his loved ones were trying to help him.

“Nygil was a vibrant, big-hearted person. He loved everybody; he would give his shirt off his back. He loved helping people. I think that is something me and his mom instilled in him,” Cullins said. “He loved people, he helped people. He was just battling an illness that me and his mom have worked very hard to get him help with.”

Cullins said his son used to work at the restaurant before quitting a couple of months ago but didn’t leave on bad terms. Tonaje Burnett, a friend of Cullins, was supposed to meet him at the restaurant.

She was getting dressed when she began getting calls that Cullins had been shot after getting into a confrontation with staff that escalated to involved police. She arrived to a sea of flashing blue lights and crime scene tape looking for answers.

“I understand that he had a confrontation with somebody, but why was he shot,” Burnett said Wednesday night with tears streaming down her face. “It’s just so unreal because I was just with him. It hasn’t even been that many hours apart.”

The two friends had spent time “walking and laughing” on Tuesday night, hanging out into the early morning hours of Wednesday at Piedmont Park.

Cullins said he has never known his son to have a gun, and just doesn’t know what happened.

“We don’t know who shot first. We don’t if they saw him with a gun and start shooting him, I don’t know. We don’t know what went wrong,” he said. “I just know my son is not here.”

Cullins, who is an ordained minister, and his wife, who is a mental health and relationship expert who is running for the state House, plan to honor their son’s life by advocating for more mental health awareness and proper training for first responders when dealing with people with mental illness.

“This is becoming an ongoing cycle. We really need to push mental health more than ever. I’m definitely going to push because my son’s name is definitely not going to go in vain,” he said.