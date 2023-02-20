BreakingNews
BREAKING: 4-month-old boy abducted by teenager in Macon, officials say

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate a 4-month-old who is believed to be in “extreme danger” after being abducted in Middle Georgia.

Malachi Walker was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with navy blue pants and a black jacket, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The GBI activated a Levi’s Call, the state’s version of an Amber Alert, to help find the child.

The child is believed to have been abducted shortly after noon by 13-year-old Eternity Beamon-Allen. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen on Bowman Road in Macon. No further details about the suspected abduction were released.

Both Malachi and Eternity are believed to be traveling in a silver 2017 Honda Accord with tag number CSW5695.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Bibb sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

