BREAKING: 4-month-old boy abducted by teenager in Macon, officials say

Malachi Walker was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with navy blue pants and a black jacket, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The GBI activated a Levi’s Call, the state’s version of an Amber Alert, to help find the child.

The child is believed to have been abducted shortly after noon by 13-year-old Eternity Beamon-Allen. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen on Bowman Road in Macon. No further details about the suspected abduction were released.