BREAKING | 2 shot at Walmart in Paulding County

2 shot at Walmart in Paulding County

2 shot at Walmart in Paulding County

Updated 35 minutes ago
Two people were shot Wednesday evening at a Walmart in Paulding County, police said.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News that they were called to the grocery store on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway in Hiram on reports of a shooting. Investigators told the news station that it occurred inside the store and both victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Authorities have not provided information on what led to the incident and no information was released on a suspected gunman.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

