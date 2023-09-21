BREAKING | 2 shot at Walmart in Paulding County

Two people were shot Wednesday evening at a Walmart in Paulding County, police said.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News that they were called to the grocery store on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway in Hiram on reports of a shooting. Investigators told the news station that it occurred inside the store and both victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Authorities have not provided information on what led to the incident and no information was released on a suspected gunman.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.