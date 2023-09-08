UPDATE | Argument leads to shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon after an argument at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, authorities said.

Officers are investigating at the Villas at Princeton Lakes at 751 Fairburn Road, Atlanta police said. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found near the property’s pool, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Investigators said they believe the victim met up with another man at the complex, but neither of the men were residents, a police spokesman told media at the scene. The two got into an argument that escalated to gunfire, and the suspected shooter left the scene.

No other information has been released, and a police spokeswoman said no suspect information was available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.