Boyfriend arrested in Florida after mother of 4 found dead inside Cobb home

Cobb County police responded to the residence in the 3200 block of Perch Drive and notified Major Crimes detectives. The manner of death has not been released.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for 41-year-old Charles Cook, who was located Thursday in the parking lot of a Publix in Crestview, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault, Cobb police said.

Cobb police spokesperson Officer Aaron Wilson confirmed that Cook and Jolly were a couple. In the GoFundMe post, Kathleen Jolly wrote that family members recently discovered Jolly had been in an abusive relationship and asked police to conduct the wellness check.

In 2019, Melinda Jolly moved to Georgia from California looking for a fresh start and to be closer to family after her husband died of cancer, Kathleen Jolly said. Her children have now been placed in the care of their aunt and uncle.

“Please pray for the children because they are left without a mother and a father,” Jolly added. “It will be a long road of healing and rebuilding for everyone. Please pray for our entire family, we are all devastated beyond belief.”

Cook was booked into the Okaloosa County jail and will be extradited to Georgia, Florida deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-4111.

