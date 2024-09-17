Boy, 13, charged with taking gun to Newton County middle school

Late last week, a Duluth Middle School student was arrested after taking a loaded, semiautomatic weapon to school. The student showed the weapon to other students on the bus, who then reported the gun to school administrators, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools police Chief Tony Lockard.

And, a father and son employed at a Rockdale County middle school were arrested last week after allegedly having weapons and making threats, the sheriff’s office said.

Paul Schwartz, 63, an employee at Edwards Middle School, was in possession of two razor blade knives, according to investigators. He was charged with two counts of bringing a weapon onto school grounds. Paul Schwartz Jr., 21, a contracted staff member, was charged with making terroristic threats, the sheriff’s office said.

Police agencies and school districts throughout metro Atlanta repeatedly have warned that any threats to schools, along with any weapons found, will be investigated. The consequences are serious even for juveniles and can include jail time, a criminal record and fines, according to law enforcement agencies.

“This is not as simple as pulling a fire extinguisher handle and pulling an alarm inside a school,” Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta police recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You have diverted all of the resources to that one location, leaving the rest of the community more vulnerable.”

Newton County, like others in the metro area, has had numerous alleged threats leading to arrests in recent days.

On Tuesday, Newton deputies arrested a 12-year-old Indian Creek Middle School student for making electronic threats against a Florida school, the sheriff’s office said. The boy was charged with making terroristic threats and acts.

“The Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s highest priority is the safety of the students and staff in the Newton County School System,” the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday statement. “It is crucial for parents to educate their children about the serious consequences of bringing weapons to school, making threats toward students and staff and any other acts of violence.”

The threats have also extended outside of the metro area, the GBI said. On Tuesday, the agency said a 12-year-old from Texas was charged after making two bomb threats to two schools in southwest Georgia.

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

Anyone who hears or sees a threat against a school should immediately report it to local police or school leaders.

The GBI also has a “See Something, Send Something” mobile app, where tips are received and processed by the agency.

Tips can be submitted by mobile devices by downloading the See Send App for iPhone and Android devices from the Google Play or the Apple App Store.