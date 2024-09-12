Crime & Public Safety

School threats continue 8 days after Apalachee High School shooting

A memorial with images of the those killed are, from left, Richard "Ricky" Aspinwall, Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo at a memorial at Apalachee High School on Friday in Winder. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

A memorial with images of the those killed are, from left, Richard "Ricky" Aspinwall, Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo at a memorial at Apalachee High School on Friday in Winder. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By and
0 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta school districts continue to deal with violent threats more than a week after a 14-year-old student allegedly gunned down two fellow classmates and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Winder.

More than three dozen arrests have been made in several Georgia counties, and students have been charged with making terroristic threats. If convicted of felony charges, the students could face fines, jail time and disciplinary action from their schools.

Atlanta Public Schools, which has its own police force, increased security on some school campuses Thursday, due to threats made on social media. APS Police Chief Ronald Applin said the district has to take them all seriously, though most do not turn out to be credible.

”We don’t take any chances,” Applin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “A lot of (the threats) have been messages that have been repeated. They’re copycats.”

ExploreHoax school threats no laughing matter for Georgia police, young offenders

Applin said he has seven officers working on threats full time. He has dispatched some of them to suspects’ homes to investigate.

“It’s expending a lot of resources and a lot of time, but we understand the importance of making sure that we do as much as we can to try to make sure our kids are safe,” he said.

A 14-year-old student and his father have been arrested and charged in the Apalachee High case.

Clayton County Superintendent Anthony W. Smith posted a video Thursday on YouTube in which he said the school system has seen several violent threats circulating on social media.

”Making threats — even as a prank — has severe consequences,” Smith said. “Creating or sharing threatening content online not only disrupts our school environment, but also leads to significant legal consequences, including suspensions, expulsions and potential criminal charges.”

ExploreThreats after Georgia school shooting — hoax or not — resulting in arrests

Investigators warn that threatening school safety is never a joke. The threats also create additional work for officers and emotional distress for those in schools.

“This is not as simple as pulling a fire extinguisher handle and pulling an alarm inside a school,” Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta police, told the AJC this week. “You have diverted all of the resources to that one location, leaving the rest of the community more vulnerable.”

It’s not only students accused of making threats. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a father and son employed at Edwards Middle School were arrested after allegedly having weapons and making threats.

A sign at Ann's Flower & Gift Shop in Winder reads "Barrow Strong" in memorial of the four victims shot and killed on Sept. 4 at Apalachee High School in Winder. Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Paul Schwartz, 63, an employee at the school, was in possession of two razor blade knives, according to investigators. He was charged with two counts of bringing a weapon onto school grounds. Paul Schwartz Jr., 21, a contracted staff member, was charged with making terroristic threats, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers have so far arrested persons allegedly making threats in DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Newton and Hall counties, police said. Other law enforcement agencies throughout North Georgia have also investigated alleged threats and made arrests.

Smith ended his video message with a plea to parents.

”This is a serious situation that calls for everyone to take a hard look at our students and others that feel that sharing these social media messages is some sort of game,” he said. “Parents, please talk with your children before they have to talk to a judge.”

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

Anyone who hears or sees a threat against a school should immediately report it to local police or school leaders.

The GBI also has a “See Something, Send Something” mobile app, where tips are received and processed by the agency.

Tips can be submitted by mobile devices by downloading the See Send App for iPhone and Android devices from the Google Play or the Apple App Store.

About the Authors

Follow Martha Dalton on twitter
Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hoax school threats no laughing matter for Georgia police, young offenders
Placeholder Image

2 working at Rockdale school accused of having weapons, making threats
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Suspect in Georgia school shooting previously investigated for threats, FBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Threats after Georgia school shooting — hoax or not — resulting in arrests
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Man arrested after 1 killed in Alpharetta shooting13m ago
4th teen arrested in killing of 18-year-old outside Covington music studio1h ago
2 working at Rockdale school accused of having weapons, making threats
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Glasse

Afghan refugees continue to arrive in metro Atlanta, following delays
Francine moves inland toward Mississippi: What to expect in Georgia
Judges knock presidential candidates West and De la Cruz off Georgia ballot