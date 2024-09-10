Hoax school threats no laughing matter for Georgia police, young offenders

But investigators warn that threatening school safety is never a joke. The consequences are very serious and can include jail time, a criminal record and financial costs for those caught making threats. The threats also create additional work for officers and emotional distress for those in schools.

“This is not as simple as pulling a fire extinguisher handle and pulling an alarm inside a school,” Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You have diverted all of the resources to that one location leaving the rest of the community more vulnerable.”

Officers and deputies rushing to schools to investigate the threats are at an increased risk of vehicle crashes, McPhilamy said. Clearing the schools for investigations could also lead to injuries as students and staff members rush to evacuate, he said.

Additionally, the hoax calls or threats are traumatizing to many, including parents, students and school staff, McPhilamy said. That emotional distress can be very real with details of the Apalachee shooting being on many people’s minds.

Major Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the phony threats are a distraction from what the deputies should be doing.

“It takes away from us being able to keep teachers, schools and students safe when we’re having to follow up on these unsubstantiated threats,” he said. “The kids may think it’s funny or they think they’re going to get out of school.”

When threats are made on social media, investigators must trace them to determine their origin. Deputies or officers may also visit a student’s home to determine whether there is any validity to the threat, police officers said.

The consequences can lead to a criminal record, according to law enforcement agencies. That will depend on several factors, including whether the student has previously been in trouble.

Those caught making school threats could simply be released to their parents, police agencies said. Or they could be taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center, where they will be held until appearing before a judge. Lastly, depending on the crime and the suspect’s age, they could be charged as an adult.

Late Monday, the LaGrange Police Department said a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with 11 felony counts of terroristic threats: One charge for every local school he allegedly threatened to “shoot up” earlier Monday. The teen, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and a search was conducted at his home, but no weapons were located, police said.

Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman made his position on school threats clear in a Facebook post, saying the suspects will be arrested.

“The juvenile court judge will make the decision on what happens next,” Chapman said. “No if, and’s, or but’s. I don’t care how good or bad their grades are. Don’t care if they’re a good or bad student. They will take that ride! Now is the time to have that talk with your child. If you don’t, I will.”

In addition to the criminal record, those accused of making threats against schools — or more likely their parents or guardians — will likely face the financial costs of defending the charges, along with missing work during the investigation and court appearances, law enforcement officers said.

Instead, adults need to explain to children the seriousness of making threats, even if no harm is intended.

“It’s up to the adults to educate their family members and realize that what could seem to a young child as an innocent prank is far more serious than that child realizes,” McPhilamy said.

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

Anyone who hears or sees a threat against a school should immediately report it to local police or school leaders.

The GBI also has a “See Something Send Something” mobile app where tips are received and processed by the agency around the clock.

Tips can be submitted by mobile devices by downloading the See Send App for iPhone and Android devices from the Google Play or the Apple App Store.