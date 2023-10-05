9-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle in South Fulton neighborhood

A child was struck and killed Wednesday by a vehicle in a South Fulton residential area, police said.

The wreck happened in the 2200 block of Creel Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers said the 9-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was on the road when he was hit.

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries considered critical and later died.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash, and police did not say if that person would be facing charges. No details were released about what led to the crash or why the child was in the road.

The crash location is near several homes located inside a neighborhood that is off Old National Highway.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.